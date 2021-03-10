Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Vonage Holdings Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vonage in a report released on Monday, March 8th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

VG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

VG opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.99, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Vonage by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Vonage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,485,112.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,922,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

