Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) COO Sells $487,937.08 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) COO John E. Breeden sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $487,937.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,939,152.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.39. 672,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.80. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000.

A number of research firms have commented on QTWO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.31.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

See Also: Basic Economics

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit