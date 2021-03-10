Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Issued By Cormark

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Cormark also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of MRE stock opened at C$14.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.06. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$5.64 and a 1 year high of C$16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.