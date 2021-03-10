QLC Chain Price Reaches $0.0771 on Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0771 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $18.50 million and $3.50 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.49 or 0.00508111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00068750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00059064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00075146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00077349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.53 or 0.00506323 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

