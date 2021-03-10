QS Investors LLC Acquires 992 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 384,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 258,872 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 76,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

TAP stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

