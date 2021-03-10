QS Investors LLC Cuts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 671.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 191,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 166,489 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 436,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 62,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC stock opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.