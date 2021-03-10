QS Investors LLC Decreases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,274 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,529.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Societe Generale cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

