QS Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 106,723.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 189,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after buying an additional 188,900 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Centene by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 189,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.79.

NYSE:CNC opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $74.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.75.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

