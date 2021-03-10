QS Investors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

QS Investors LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 56,370 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,963,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,564,000 after buying an additional 242,796 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,344,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,639,000 after acquiring an additional 131,529 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.