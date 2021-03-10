QS Investors LLC Purchases 633 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

QS Investors LLC increased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Cerner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,557,000 after purchasing an additional 100,383 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 146,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 99,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.37.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $70.17 on Tuesday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.39.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Cerner’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

