QS Investors LLC Sells 1,725 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

QS Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 332.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after buying an additional 1,772,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 57.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,978,000 after purchasing an additional 832,808 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583,073 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,959,000 after purchasing an additional 493,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 482,013 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $84.17 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $88.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.