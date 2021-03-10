Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) PT Raised to $85.00

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 44,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $2,187,401.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,077. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $73,047.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,802.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,183 shares of company stock worth $3,923,854. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

