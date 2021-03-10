QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

NYSE:QS opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.81. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $132.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

