Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $790.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report $790.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $904.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $720.30 million. Quidel reported sales of $174.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 352.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.17.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded down $25.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,289,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,508. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.28 and a 200-day moving average of $207.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $73.01 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 391.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 465.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

