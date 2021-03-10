Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Holdings Lifted by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,187,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,235 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Quotient were worth $21,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Quotient by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,263,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after buying an additional 567,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Quotient by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 62,499 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Quotient by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Quotient news, insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 30,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,926 shares in the company, valued at $580,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

QTNT stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $422.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Quotient Limited has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Quotient had a negative net margin of 222.46% and a negative return on equity of 2,307.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Quotient Limited will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

