RAMP Achieves Market Capitalization of $81.70 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. One RAMP token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 66.1% against the dollar. RAMP has a market capitalization of $81.70 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.79 or 0.00498181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00067479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00052994 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00072605 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.25 or 0.00548314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00075644 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,592,946 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.