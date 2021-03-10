Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) were up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.28 and last traded at $40.80. Approximately 269,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 280,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,923,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

