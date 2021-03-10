Raymond James Lowers ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Outperform

Raymond James cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $65.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACAD. TheStreet upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.65.

ACAD opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. Analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $185,836.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $104,247,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $58,407,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,975,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,059,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,205,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

