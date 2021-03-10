Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.49

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 43526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

RC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $790.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 12.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

