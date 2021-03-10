Realty Income’s (O) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Realty Income (NYSE:O)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $62.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s previous close.

O has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.18.

Realty Income stock opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average is $61.11.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

