Realty Income’s (O) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Realty Income (NYSE:O)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $62.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s previous close.
O has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.18.
Realty Income stock opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average is $61.11.
In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.
