Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for H&R Block (HRB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) recently:

3/10/2021 – H&R Block had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $21.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – H&R Block had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – H&R Block had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – H&R Block had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – H&R Block had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

H&R Block stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,141,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,856. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04.

Get H&R Block Inc alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. H&R Block’s revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3,915.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in H&R Block by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.