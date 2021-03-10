Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/2/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/26/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/24/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

2/17/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/5/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/4/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/4/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/4/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/4/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/3/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/2/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/1/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/11/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating.

NYSE FMS traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.28. 5,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,125. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 149.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

