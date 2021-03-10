Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cimarex Energy (XEC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC) recently:

3/4/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00.

3/2/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $50.00 to $65.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Cimarex Energy was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00.

2/24/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

2/24/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $60.00.

2/1/2021 – Cimarex Energy is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $48.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:XEC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,168. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82. Cimarex Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Get Cimarex Energy Co alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In related news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,451 shares of company stock worth $2,379,867. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after buying an additional 1,167,940 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 41.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,085,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,081,000 after purchasing an additional 909,881 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 400.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,816,000 after acquiring an additional 529,380 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,607,000 after acquiring an additional 454,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,618,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,371,000 after buying an additional 368,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.