Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Tower (AMT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for American Tower (NYSE: AMT):

3/8/2021 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/4/2021 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $258.00 to $244.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – American Tower was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $227.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Tower registered strong organic tenant billing growth in fourth-quarter 2020. However, year-over-year declines in revenues in the Asia Pacific and Latin America property segments hindered results. Notably, wireless carriers are increasingly investing in 5G upgrades and 4G network densification as mobile-data usage grows. This supports leasing activity for the company’s extensive communications real estate portfolio. Also, buyouts aimed to gain scale in attractive global markets, decent liquidity and prudent capital allocations bode well. However, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past year. Also, tenant concentration is concerning as any consolidation or reduction in network spending adversely impact the company’s top line. Stiff competition and elevated churn in certain emerging markets are worrisome.”

2/26/2021 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $307.00 to $296.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $334.00 to $324.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $2.57 on Wednesday, hitting $205.27. The company had a trading volume of 62,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.02 and a 200-day moving average of $232.04. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,420 shares of company stock valued at $764,771 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 31.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 28,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 21.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $1,329,000. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in American Tower by 19.3% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

