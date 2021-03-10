Reef (REEF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $416.40 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Reef has a total market capitalization of $416.40 million and approximately $132.60 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Reef has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00053510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.12 or 0.00749475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00065638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00029110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00039508 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.