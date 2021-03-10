Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. 1,855,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,387. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $53.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

