Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.6875 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has increased its dividend by 38.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $8.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $146.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.95 and its 200 day moving average is $117.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $147.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

