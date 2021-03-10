Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.50 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) – KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.95. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

Shares of RS opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $147.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,284,000 after purchasing an additional 498,024 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $902,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

