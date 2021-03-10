Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 184.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $54,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the third quarter worth $51,430,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 31.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,010 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,714,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,629 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $19,547,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,483,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,206,000 after acquiring an additional 742,528 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

NYSE MOS opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

