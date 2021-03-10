Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $50.82 Million Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,784,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 776,575 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.99% of Independence Realty Trust worth $50,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 127,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

