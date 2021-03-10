Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $53.07 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 247,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,065,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 34.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 56,407 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $586,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 116,429 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $19,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $224.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.83. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $244.08. The company has a market capitalization of $130.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.