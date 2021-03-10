renDOGE (RENDOGE) Trading Up 9.7% Over Last Week

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $172,871.60 and $157,754.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, renDOGE has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.67 or 0.00505257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00068919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00055530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00074211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.07 or 0.00543387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00076150 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.