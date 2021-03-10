Rent-A-Center, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) – Analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now expects that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%.

RCII has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

RCII opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 384.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 33.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 109,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,422 shares of company stock worth $2,007,780. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

