Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller expects that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.93). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PEB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.68.

PEB opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth about $135,000.

