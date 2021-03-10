Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR.UN)

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE: CAR.UN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/1/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$52.00 to C$56.00.

2/25/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$61.00 price target on the stock.

TSE CAR.UN opened at C$53.12 on Wednesday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$36.40 and a 52-week high of C$59.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.13 billion and a PE ratio of 9.85.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

