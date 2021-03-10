Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Toll Brothers (TOL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) in the last few weeks:

3/3/2021 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $56.00 to $62.00.

2/25/2021 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $49.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/25/2021 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $62.00.

1/28/2021 – Toll Brothers was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Toll Brothers stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.54. 2,270,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,444. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $58.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Toll Brothers Inc alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,425 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 529,719 shares of company stock worth $28,241,589 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.