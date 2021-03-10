Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 1.68.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

