REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Up to $14.13

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.13, but opened at $15.99. REV Group shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 7,087 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REVG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,649.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,931,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 36,978 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 46,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the third quarter worth $9,181,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

