Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Holdings Decreased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,234 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 15.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RVNC opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.42. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $859,438.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.