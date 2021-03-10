Reviewing Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) & Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Global Capital Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 3.24% 17.52% 8.59% Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A

Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Capital Partners has a beta of 6.03, indicating that its stock price is 503% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Piper Sandler Companies and Global Capital Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Global Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus price target of $98.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.76%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Global Capital Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Global Capital Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Global Capital Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $846.30 million 2.57 $111.71 million $7.36 16.19 Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Global Capital Partners.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Global Capital Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It provides advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. The company also offers public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, it provides equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities. Further, the company is involved in the alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living to invest firm capital and to manage capital from outside investors, as well as trading activities. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Global Capital Partners

Global Capital Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger or acquisition candidate. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, Global Capital Securities Corporation, operated as a broker-dealer. Global Capital Partners Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.