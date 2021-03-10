Revlon (REV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Revlon (NYSE:REV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Revlon to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE REV opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. Revlon has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $620.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.71.

Get Revlon alerts:

In other Revlon news, Director E Scott Beattie sold 23,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $286,643.50. Corporate insiders own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.