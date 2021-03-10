RHI Magnesita’s (RHIM) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on the stock.

Shares of RHIM opened at GBX 4,206 ($54.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,932.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,252.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.34. RHI Magnesita has a 52-week low of GBX 1,419 ($18.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,288 ($56.02).

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of €1.00 ($1.18) per share. This is a positive change from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.65%.

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.