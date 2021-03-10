Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,943 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $25,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 88,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -260.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

