Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 9,311 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Omnicom Group worth $37,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,815,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,853,000 after acquiring an additional 899,189 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,429,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,312,000 after acquiring an additional 622,490 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 503,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,928,000 after acquiring an additional 387,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $77.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.09.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMC. TheStreet raised Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

