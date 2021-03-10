Rhumbline Advisers Has $33.25 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,109 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $33,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Expedia Group by 802.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group stock opened at $167.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $171.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.80.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

