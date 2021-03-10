Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $36,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,767,000 after buying an additional 245,078 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $72,283,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 183.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,782,000 after buying an additional 117,351 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 233.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 89,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,514,000 after acquiring an additional 62,416 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 116.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 45,576 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $460.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $516.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $446.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total transaction of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,063.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total transaction of $7,348,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,617,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,705 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,342 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.11.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

