Rhumbline Advisers Sells 26,036 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 290,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,036 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Garmin were worth $34,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Garmin by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 263,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,188 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Garmin by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Garmin by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GRMN. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $122.52 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $133.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.85 and a 200-day moving average of $112.57.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,004 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

