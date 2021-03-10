Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,909 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Entergy worth $34,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 5,432.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,009,000 after buying an additional 1,544,180 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Entergy by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,931,000 after purchasing an additional 331,712 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Entergy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,606,000 after purchasing an additional 325,941 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Entergy by 1,223.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 296,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,636,000 after purchasing an additional 274,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Entergy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,479,000 after purchasing an additional 157,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $119.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.31.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

