Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Price Hits $0.11

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rio DeFi has a total market capitalization of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.97 or 0.00501942 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00066462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00052607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00072544 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.89 or 0.00533854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00076409 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

