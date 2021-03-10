Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Riot Blockchain, Inc. leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It is establishing an Advisory Board with technical experience intending to become a leading authority and supporter of blockchain, while providing investment exposure to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. Riot Blockchain, Inc., formerly known as Bioptix, Inc., is based in CASTLE ROCK, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIOT opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.93 and a beta of 4.56. Riot Blockchain has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $79.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

